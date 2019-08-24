Notorious serial killer gets 40 years in prison, that’s just for his Ohio murders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A serial killer with ties to Cleveland took life for pleasure. In fact, he said he's murdered nearly a hundred women.
Samuel Little was arraigned on Aug. 23, for the murders in Cleveland.
Little entered a plea and was found guilty, all on the same day. The reckoning came decades too late for over 90 women.
Even-though he was in California arraigned via video, just looking at him gave people the creeps, knowing he killed so many innocent women. With no emotion, Little calmly answered Judge John Russo’s questions.
“So you’re not going to have a trial in this case. Do you understand that?" The judge asked Little.
"Yes sir,” Little said.
Samuel Little is quite possibly America’s most notorious serial killer. For most of his adult life, he was on a killing spree.
“Sir how do you now plead to count one the aggravated murder charge causing the death of with purpose and prior calculation and design of Mary Jo Peyton, sir? How do you plead guilty or not guilty? Guilty.”
"Did cause the death of Rose Evan. Guilty or not guilty? Guilty."
Little has confessed to murdering at least 93 women in 12 states, including three in the Cleveland area, five overall in Ohio.
He grew up in Lorain and his killing spree lasted more than 35-years.
Today the murderer was sentenced for the “heartless taking of life” of two Cleveland women.
Back in 1984, Little walked into a bar located at East 105th and Euclid. He met and left with 21-year-old Mary Jo Peyton.
After strangling her with his bare hands, he threw her body down an abandoned factory’s stairwell.
In 1991, he met 32 year-old Rose Evans near East 55th and Central.
He strangled her and dumped her body, hiding it under some tires.
Little confessed to killing a third, unsuspecting, still unidentified victim. Her body has not been found.
“And when he would start describing those killings that he did whether they were in Cleveland and we went through the different states and the different killings that he says he committed he would relive them in his mind and he would at that point and time give you a glimpse into the darkness that is part of who he is<” Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Richard Bell said.
Bell said with all this killing taking place so long ago, there is no closure.
“There’s nobody to tell that the case has been solved. There’s no one to actually say a good thing has happened her today. This man will won’t kill anymore women,” Bell said.
Little was sentenced to two-20 year, consecutive life terms, for a total of 40 years. At 80 he will likely never walk free again.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.