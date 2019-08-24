The 13th Annual Circle K Charity Golf Open raises $500,000 for area charities

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 356 golfers played 18 holes on three golf courses – Raintree Golf and Event Center, Prestwick Country Club, and Mayfair CC to benefit over 10 charities raising over $500,000.
Area Boys & Girls Clubs of NE Ohio, Make A Wish Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, MDA, Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Special Olympics are some of the organizations that will benefit from this year’s Golf Open.
“At Circle K, we are passionate about giving back to the people in the communities where we have the good fortune to operate,” said Matt Dolan, Circle K Great Lakes Vice President. "We know our charitable partners work with our communities is invaluable and we are very proud to support their fund-raising efforts as it makes everyone’s lives a little easier every day.”
This was Circle K’s 13th Annual Charity Golf Open.
