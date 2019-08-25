Highway Patrol investigating crash that claimed 21-year-old man’s life in Erie County

MARGARETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol said the Sandusky Post is investigating the crash that took the life of 21-year-old Brian P. Wilkerson of Clyde.
According to the Highway Patrol, Wilkerson was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck west on Barrett Road.
Troopers said when he was about a tenth of a mile east of Newberry Avenue, he traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree around 6 a.m. on Saturday.
Wilkerson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.
According to the Highway Patrol, “Mr. Wilkerson was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol are a factor in the crash.”
The crash remains under investigation.
The Sandusky Post said the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Erie County Coroner’s Office, Margaretta Township Fire Department and EMS, Ransom Funeral Home and Sandusky Towing assisted on scene.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.