Highway Patrol: 57-year-old Conneaut man killed in Sandusky car crash was not wearing seat belt

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a fatal one-car crash that happened around 12:35 p.m. on Sunday is under investigation.
According to the Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Burton S. Carlson of Conneaut was driving a 2005 Mercury Montego eastbound on SR-2 just west of the US 6 Fremont exit when he lost control of the car.
The car crossed the center line, drove off the left side of the roadway, and overturned, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol said Carlson was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, and was ejected from the car as it overturned.
The Sandusky Fire Department pronounced Carlson dead at the scene, according to the Highway Patrol.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, alcohol and/or drug use is not known at this time in the investigation.
The Highway Patrol said the car sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Wilson’s Towing of Sandusky.
The Erie County Coroner and Ransom Funeral Home also assisted on scene, according to the Highway Patrol.
