Kanye West leads Sunday church service in Dayton
Kanye West hosts Sunday church service in Dayton to honor of those who died in the mass shooting.
By Natalya Daoud | August 25, 2019 at 12:15 PM EDT - Updated August 25 at 1:26 PM

DAYTON (FOX19) -Kanye West gave a Sunday church service in Dayton Sunday morning honoring those who died in the mass shooting Aug. 4.

The “Jesus Walks” rapper hosted the service at RiverScape MetroPark just before the Gem City Shine benefit.

West started hosting Sunday church services earlier this year. During the service, several members of the choir started singing his songs.

Many people attended the service including Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.

The benefit, hosted by Dave Chappelle, is a block party in the Oregon District to honor those who died in the mass shooting.

Several of other celebrities are expected to show up at the sold out Gem City Shine benefit in the Oregon District.

The show will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

