Mentor Ridge nursing home shares ‘first day of school’ pictures of residents for their senior years

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - With school back in session, many parents are posting pictures of their children ready for their first day of school holding a handwritten sign describing them.
Nearly all of those boards have the child’s name, how old they are, what grade they are going into, their favorite things, and what they are looking forward to.
Most of these kinds of photos stop after high school students had their first day of senior year.
But that’s not the case for residents of Mentor Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Center living out their senior years.
The nursing home decided to jump on the bandwagon and share these photos of residents holding a sign saying,"Another Day Loving Our SENIOR Years at Mentor Ridge!"
