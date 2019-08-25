New product aims to help first responders prevent dangerous exposure to fentanyl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last year, nearly 400 people in Cuyahoga County died from fentanyl overdoses.
The drugs are getting stronger, making it tougher to save lives and making first responder jobs even more dangerous.
But now, a local man says he has a product that can protect them.
Joe Lopez’s new product called TruBloc looks to help officers in the fight against the opioid epidemic.
The spray is used on suspicious substances to contain them, which helps prevent dangerous exposure.
While fentanyl isn’t dangerous to the touch, once it’s airborne, just trace amounts can be devastating and deadly for first responders.
TruBloc first became available to buyers earlier this year.
Some police stations, such as Northwood near Toledo, has already started to TruBloc on patrol.
As the startup continues to grow, Lopez doesn’t see the end of the epidemic.
However, he only hopes more people can stay safe.
