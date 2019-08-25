74th annual One World Day kicks off at the Cleveland Cultural Gardens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Since 1945 the Cleveland Cultural Gardens Federation (CCGF) has celebrated One World Day exemplifying the theme of the Gardens: “Peace through Mutual Understanding.”
This year the 74th annual One World Day in the Cleveland Cultural Gardens will be held on Sunday August 25, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
The Cleveland Cultural Gardens are experiencing a renaissance with new Gardens in the works, additions to existing Gardens and the recent groundbreaking of the Centennial Peace Plaza.
According to event organizers, the popular Parade of Flags promises to be the largest and most diverse parade in recent memory.
After the Parade of Flags, the always-inspiring Naturalization Ceremony will take as a federal judge swears in 20 or so new Americans from all over the world.
Attendees can walk or bike “around the world” and learn about each of the cultures represented in the Gardens. They can get a free “Passport” and interact at each garden in the popular Passport to Peace program. They can hop on a free Lolley the Trolley and learn more in a guided tour.
Favorites such as the Beer Garden in the German Garden, food trucks, community resources and ethnic food and performances will return. New this year is a Kids Area that will feature story telling and activities for youngsters.
One World Day has been the official event of the Cleveland Cultural Gardens Federation since 1946.
