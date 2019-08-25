Wrong-way semi accident on I-71 under investigation

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State High Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a wrong-way accident involving a semi-truck that occurred Saturday evening.
The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Interstate 71, just south of Mile Post 193 in Ashland County.
According to troopers, a 2012 Volvo semi was traveling southbound when it entered the center median, struck the cable barrier and continued southbound in the northbound lanes of travel for approximately a half mile.
The driver, 38-year-old Milenko Milenkovic, of Long Island City, New York, was not injured in the crash.
I-71 northbound was partially shutdown while accident was investigated. It has since reopened.
The crash remains under investigation, but OSHP said prescription medication appears to have played a role.
