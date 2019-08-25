7-year-old child dies in Lorain house fire

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) -There was tragedy early Sunday morning after a child died trying to get out of a house fire.
The fire broke out overnight in the 1900 block of Washington Avenue in Lorain.
Lorian Fire Department crews tried to put the fire out, but officials told 19 News it was too much.
“When units arrived on scene, it was pretty much engulfed in flames, they said over 50% of it was burning," said Assistant Chief Jonathan George.
Six people were inside of the house but only five made it out in time. A 7-year-old child died in the fire.
Assistant Chief George said it’s always difficult to lose anyone, but it’s even tougher when it’s a child.
“It’s just something that we have to deal with, it goes along with the job and unfortunately we’ve dealt with this before and it takes some time but you know, it’s just a sad reality of the job," he said.
Fire officials aren't sure yet if there was a working smoke detector in the home.
Investigators don’t know the cause of the fire at this time, but said the home is a total loss.
