Cleveland police name suspect in fatal shooting of man who died protecting someone else

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have now identified the suspect they said shot and killed a man outside a car repair shop in June.
Tyrone Crawford II is charged with aggravated murder for the shooting of Devin Powers around 3:45 a.m. on June 15 outside Quality Car Care in the 17000 block of Euclid Avenue.
Witnesses told police that Powers, who worked at Quality Car Care, was with several people listening to music when an argument began.
They went to the parking lot where according to witnesses additional men came to the scene and fired several shots.
Witnesses said Powers, 32, died trying to protect another person.
Crawford remains on the loose and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to his capture.
Crawford’s last known address is near the 1200 block of E. 137th Street in East Cleveland.
U.S. Marshals said Crawford is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).
