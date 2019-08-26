Devaroe deserves playing time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There was a time during training camp when Freddie Kitchens called out one of his defensive tackles.
“I thought I was in trouble because I just tackled the running back to the ground,” Devaroe Lawrence recalled on Monday. “I really thought I was fixing to get in trouble.”
Hardly. Kitchens was ready to give him praise, for being such a disruptive force on defense.
Friday night, Lawrence proved his head coach right, racking up two sacks against the Buccaneers and reminding us once again of how deep this defensive line is.
Lawrence broke into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2017, before being traded to the Browns last September. They eventually released him, then brought him back, and now he finds himself not only fighting for a roster spot, but fighting for playing time behind one of the fiercest “front fours” in the NFL.
“They’re good players, but they run out of oxygen, too," Lawrence said with a laugh.
Lawrence admits he’ll be nervous on Saturday, when the Browns and the rest of the NFL teams cut their rosters down to 53 players. But he says he’s also playing with more confidence than ever before.
“Yeah, just stopped thinking about it so much," Lawrence said. "It is football. It is what I have been doing my whole life. Just go out there, apply the right techniques and the proper skills and do what I supposed to do.”
