Guilty plea from woman whose dogs attacked 4 people in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman whose dogs attacked four people this past March pleaded guilty Friday.
Diane Yanke, 58, was found guilty of seven of the 21 charges.
Yanke’s dogs attacked the victims outside her home on E. Archwood Avenue on March 3.
One of the victims was a social worker who was bitten so severely in the legs, she had to use a walker to get around.
Several victims showed up at a court hearing in May.
Yanke will be sentenced on Sept. 20 in Akron Municipal Court.
