Health officials name Euclid retailers who illegally sold tobacco products to underage buyers

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health provided a list of retailers that recently sold tobacco products to underage purchasers in Euclid.
The health board conducted an assessment of area retailers to ensure that stores were complying with local and state laws.
It was revealed that 38% of the retailers permitted under the program sold tobacco products to an underage purchaser.
List of Violators in Euclid:
- Celtronix, 639 East 185th Street
- Dave’s Supermarket, 22501 Shore Center Drive
- Dollar General, 27561 Euclid Avenue
- Dollar General, 22510 Lakeshore Boulevard
- Euclid Beverage, 25657 Euclid Avenue
- Euclid Mini Mart & Gas, 27611 Euclid Avenue
- EZ Go Kwik Mart, 19019 Euclid Avenue
- Family Dollar, 21157 Euclid Avenue
- Family Dollar, 25991 Euclid Avenue
- Shell, 26051 Euclid Avenue
- Shore Center Beverage, 22808 Lakeshore Boulevard
- Simon’s Supermarket, 25831 Euclid Avenue
- Sunoco, 940 East 222nd Street
- Sunoco, 19365 Euclid Avenue
Repeat violators face a fine of up to $1,000 and a potential suspension of the permit to sell tobacco products.
“Protecting our kids from lifelong addiction to tobacco products is our civic responsibility,” said Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail. “I appreciate the Cuyahoga County Board of Health’s partnership and leadership on this issue.”
The city of Euclid passed the Tobacco 21 ordinance, an initiative that enhances measures approved by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine increasing the legal age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.
