Home health aid accused of stealing from an elderly Summit County patient

NORTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 37-year-old home health aid is charged with stealing from one of his elderly patients and police are investigating if there are more victims.
Norton police have charged Eduardo Garcia with one count of theft from the elderly.
According to the court docket, Garcia stole $440.
Police said Garcia was employed by two different Summit County agencies over the past six months.
According to police, there is one victim at this time, but they are currently checking the other four patients Garcia cared for.
