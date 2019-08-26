Man accused of holding kidnap victim captive in freezer for days faces Cuyahoga County judge

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of kidnapping a woman and confining her in a freezer for several days is expected in court Monday morning.
Eric Glaze is scheduled to make his initial appearance in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas at 10 a.m.
Glaze appeared in East Cleveland Municipal Court on Thursday, but his case was bound over to the county.
According to investigators, a woman escaped Glaze’s home on Glenmont Road where she said he was holding her captive in a freezer.
“She was disoriented and thought today was Sunday. She had no recollection of time," said East Cleveland Police Chief Mike Cardilli.
The female victim was able to escape on Aug. 20 and was then involved in a car crash in the area of East 115th Street and Superior Avenue. After telling police that she escaped her kidnapper, she was taken to the hospital for treatment to frostbite.
This story will be updated following the conclusion of the court appearance.
