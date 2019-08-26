8-month-old injured by ricocheted bullet fragment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a shooting that injured an adult male and a baby.
The incident occurred in the 19000 block of Nottingham around 7 p.m. Sunday.
According to police, a 26-year-old male suffered a minor injury by a bullet that grazed his hand.
Also injured was an eight-month-old baby, who was struck by a metallic bullet fragment.
Police said that EMS was initially refused at the scene, but was later transported to Euclid Hospital via private vehicle.
Nothing further as police continue to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.