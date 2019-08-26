Multiple Cleveland families evicted amid controversy: 19 News Follow-up Files

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a sad morning on Milverton Avenue as housing court bailiffs authorized the belongings of several families to be carried out and placed on the sidewalk.
“We’re gonna need some help. I mean, anybody. I don’t care who it is. We need help. I feel as if it’s wrong,” Jasmine Rodgers said.
The former tenants are devastated, broken and confused. Their claim is that even though they continuously made payments in cash, they never signed a lease to begin with--although, court documents show otherwise.
“Where’s the lease that you took downtown? He doesn’t know. So how did you file it? What did you do?” asked Rodgers.
Much of their confusion is due to the fact that the apartment building is under new management with the new owners, Milverton LLC taking over the property in July.
At this point, the evictions have been legally backed in court even though the renters insisted they never received a letter informing them of their court date to begin with. Now, displaced, they believe more should have been done before they were kicked to the curb.
