Multiple Cleveland families evicted from building apartment - tenants call move controversial

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Monday morning several Cleveland families will be evicted from their homes, some are saying that they’ve become the victims of confusing circumstances that may not be legal.
The issue is that the apartment building located on Milverton road is under new management. Seven tenants are now facing an eviction even though they claim they’ve been paying rent to the previous owner.
Jasmine Rodgers says she was shocked in utter disbelief when she found an eviction notice on the door of her apartment.
“What’s going on? What’s the truth? Help us understand. We’re tired. I have a disabled husband. It’s people in here who have children,” said Rodgers.
She’s just one of multiple tenants who’ll be out of a place to stay even though she claims she’s continuously paid rent in cash.
“No payments missed. Everything was given to someone else,” recalled Rodgers.
Taiesha Davis who’s also facing an eviction says for several months now, there’s been some confusion about the tenants are actually supposed to pay.
“There’s been four apartment managers in the six months that I’ve been here,” recalled Davis.
On top of that, tenants are insisting that they never received papers informing them on where and when to show up to court.
“Whatever notice that you were supposed to give us no one ever received. We have one big mailbox which is that black mailbox over there. Those seven people who didn’t get those letter have to be out by the morning. It’s not fair,” said Rodgers.
“How out of seven households, nobody comes to court to settle their claims?” asked Davis.
But here’s where things get even more confusing... the tenants all say they never had a lease to begin with... even though court documents say otherwise.
“How did you get this finalized. Did you forge a lease? Cause I never signed one,” saud Davis.
19 News had a lengthy conversation with Andrew Patterson, the new owner of the building.
He says residents aren’t being truthful with what’s being said. Patterson also claims he asked for documentation showing where rent has been paid. So far they haven’t been able to provide any receipts.
