Northeast Ohio: few rain chances return Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure will continue to push eastward today. Temps overnight will be on the cooler side once again, in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Clouds increase through the day Monday ahead of our next system. Most of us will stay in the 70s, but temps will be a few degrees warmer/closer to 80°.
A few afternoon lake effect showers can’t be ruled out. A cold front moves in overnight Monday/Tuesday bringing a line of rain and thunderstorms with it.
A dry pattern will begin to set back up through the day Wednesday, but we’re getting to that time of year that we’ll be watching for a few lake effect showers to develop before the dry air settles in.
Expect temperatures to be in the upper 70s/near 80° through the week. Lows will be right around 60.
