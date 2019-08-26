Northeast Ohio weather: Scattered showers will move through this evening

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As low pressure moves across south central Canada, its associated warm front will lift north across our area tonight. As the low reaches Ontario, its associated cold front will move over northern Ohio Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. High pressure will then move over the Ohio Valley for Thursday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! Scattered showers and storms will be moving in over the course of the next several hours. Be sure to grab an umbrella if you’ll be out and about.
We’ll have to keep a chance of occasional showers and storms in the forecast through the night. It will also be warm and humid. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s by morning. (It won’t be quite as brisk tomorrow morning as it was this morning.)
A Few Storms On Tuesday:
You’ll need the umbrella tomorrow too. It won’t rain all day, but we will have showers around from time to time. Models indicate a round of light morning showers, followed by additional scattered storms during the afternoon and evening hours.
Tuesday will also be warm and quite muggy. Temperatures will top out around 80°.
Another Gorgeous Stretch Ahead:
I don’t know about you, but I really like these weeks where we get several consecutive days of really nice weather. This will be one of them!
We’re forecasting partly sunny skies and very comfortable humidity levels through Labor Day.
Wednesday’s high: 78°
Thursday’s high: 76°
Friday’s high: 82°
Saturday’s high: 75°
Sunday’s high: 72° (Whoa!)
Monday’s high: 76°
Rain chances will be minimal during this time. We have included a shot for showers and storms on Wednesday evening and on Saturday evening. Some showers may linger into the early morning hours of your Sunday. Other than that, this is going to be a nice week.
The holiday weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds and very pleasant humidity levels.
