One World Day welcomes immigrants and celebrates diversity in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past 74 years, One World Day has become one of the most anticipated events in Northeast Ohio.
“One World Day is so much fun because there’s so much people here from so many different cultures," said Laura Watilo Blake. "We can eat food and we can experience dance and culture,” she added.
The festival that calls for world peace showcased more than 30 gardens, cultural dances, a parade representing multiple countries, and of course, delicious international food.
For some, it goes beyond than a day in the gardens. It represents an opportunity to build a community and celebrate one’s identity.
“It is so important for my daughter, especially since she is from Colombia originally. She was adopted two and a half years ago. To be able to give her an experience here that connect her to her home country is amazing,” expressed Watilo Blake.
19 News’ very own, Chris Tanaka emceed the event.
Participants say seeing their culture represented in their neighborhoods is vital.
“We are enthusiastic about the community here in Cleveland and integrate in our culture to the American culture. It’s a beautiful day and we are excited to be here with all the other nations as well,” said a member of the Brazilian community.
Adding to the significance of today’s celebration, 20 immigrants were sworn in as citizens of the land of the free and home of the brave to give an opportunity to live, work, and raise a family in one of the greatest cities of the nation.
“It feels great to be part of such great nation which believes in equality, which believes in uplifting not only their own citizens, but the rest of the world citizens as well,” said Divya Khanna.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.