Police officer accused of filming himself while urinating on 12-year-old pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer accused urinating on a 12-year-old child and filming the act was arraigned Monday in a Cuyahoga County courtroom and pleaded not guilty to charges against him.
Solomon Nhiwatawa, 34, turned himself into police on Aug. 17 after being linked to a disturbing report filed with the Euclid Police Department.
According to that report, a man, later identified as Nhiwatawa, pulled up in a blue SUV to the intersection of E. 248th Street and Euclid Avenue in the early morning hours of Aug. 16.
Euclid Police said Nhiwatawa, who was off-duty at the time, drove up to the 12 year-old who was waiting for the school bus on Euclid Avenue at the time.
He rolled down his windows, tried to talk to her, and even asked her if she needed a ride to school. She said no and he drove away.
Nhiwatawa then parked his car, came back and approached the victim, exposed his genitals, and began urinating on her. Police said it appeared he was recording it with his cell phone.
Nhiwatawa has been a Cleveland officer since 2014. He’s been suspended without pay while the charges against him play out in court.
- Attempted kidnapping (with sexual motivation specification)
- Pandering obscenity involving a minor
- Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles
- Endangering children
- Criminal child enticement
- Public indecency
- Assault
- Attempted interference with custody
Nhiwatawa’s bond was set at $300,000.
He is due back in court on Sept. 3.
