Prayers from Maria sunflower field at Cedar Point begins to bloom

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - The sunflower field at Cedar Point honoring a young girl who died from a childhood brain tumor has bloomed.
Prayers from Maria, an organization that raises funds and awareness for children diagnosed with terminal brain tumors, shared photos on social media over the weekend of the Cedar Point sunflower field with its first blooming flowers.
The group’s first field, which is in Avon along I-90, still needs several weeks to fully bloom.
Development in the Avon-area has jeopardized the sunflower field’s future each year, but continuing donations have kept the sunflowers in place on a year-to-year basis.
Prayers From Maria is named after Maria McNamara, who was diagnosed with a terminal glioma at the age of 6. She died at 7 years old in July 2007.
Sunflowers at Maria’s Field of Hope can be dedicated to a loved one impacted by childhood cancer.
