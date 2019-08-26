Questions mount over police disciplinary procedures after 19 News uncovers history of suspensions against accused Cleveland officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday, the officer accused of urinating on a 12-year-old girl and videotaping it pleaded not guilty. In court, the officer froze when the judge asked if he wanted to plead not guilty. It took Solomon Nhiwatawa more than one minute to respond to the judge.
Disciplinary files for the officer showed he was previously suspended for losing his portable radio, unprofessional conduct, failing to turn on his body camera and failing to do an assigned welfare check.
The suspensions lasted at least 10 days total.
According to city policy, employees can remain on the job, even after being charged with felony crimes, until the case is closed.
Nhiwatawa isn’t the only Cleveland officer still employed after questionable disciplinary actions.
Earlier this year, officer Tashalee Norris was arrested for allegedly stealing from a Walmart. It was a crime caught on camera.
Norris’ personnel file points out she was recommended to be sent back to the academy. Norris also allegedly used a pen to scratch out notes made by a training officer.
Norris is also still an employee of the Cleveland Police Department. Right now, she’s on leave.
Online city HR policies don’t state any specific information about how many times an employee can be suspended before they’re fired. 19 News reached out to the city for more information and is still waiting to hear back.
