RTA commander pleads guilty to attempting to misuse a law enforcement database

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO)- An RTA commander pleaded guilty Monday to one count of attempted unauthorized misuse of a law enforcement database.
Quenton Jordan entered the plea on the day his jury trial was scheduled to begin.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph Russo then sentenced him to the time he has already served.
The incident happened in May of 2018 after an investigation by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.
Jordan joined the RTA in 2011 and was promoted to commander in 2015.
He has been suspended without pay during the criminal investigation.
19 News has reached out to the RTA for a comment.
