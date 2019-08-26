Seibert gets leg up in kicking competition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When you spend a 5th round draft pick on a kicker, you certainly expect him to make the team, but Austin Seibert didn’t exactly seize the position during training camp, as both he and veteran Greg Joseph were erratic throughout the practices.
Friday night down in Tampa, however, the rookie out of Oklahoma may have taken the lead, connecting on four field goals including a 54-yarder that gave the Browns an early lead.
“He made one,” Freddie Kitchens said with a chuckle. “I don’t want to sound facetious. He’s 4-for-4 with a 54-yarder, and it gave me confidence, so hopefully it gave him some.”
Joseph will now handle the kicking duties in the preseason finale against the Lions on Thursday, after which the Browns will make the call on a full-time kicker, cutting the roster down to 53 on Saturday afternoon.
