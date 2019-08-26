Sunny Side Up: Do social media boycotts change your shopping habits?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Monday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing social media boycotts because a new one seems to be trending every other day.
In fact, over the weekend, Olive Garden took to Twitter to issue a denial of a trending tweet urging people to boycott the restaurant for supposedly supporting President Donald Trump’s re-election.
Of course, they aren’t the only business to be targeted by the riled up masses on social media.
QOTD: Does it change your shopping habits?
