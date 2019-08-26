Sunny Side Up: Do social media boycotts change your shopping habits?

(Source: Tracy Le Blanc from Pexels)
By Amber Cole | August 26, 2019 at 8:55 AM EDT - Updated August 26 at 9:01 AM

On Monday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Neeha and Julian will be discussing social media boycotts because a new one seems to be trending every other day.

In fact, over the weekend, Olive Garden took to Twitter to issue a denial of a trending tweet urging people to boycott the restaurant for supposedly supporting President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Of course, they aren’t the only business to be targeted by the riled up masses on social media.

QOTD: Does it change your shopping habits?

