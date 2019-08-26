Wooster officers hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl from suspect in backseat of police cruiser (video)

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Wooster police officers complained of feeling ill after a suspect was able to open a bag containing fentanyl in the back of a police cruiser.
The Wooster Police Department released video from an officer’s body camera showing the Aug. 22 incident.
According to police, officers responded to Monterey Street to serve an arrest warrant for a female suspect.
The female was not located, but Isaiah Haskins was found inside the home.
Haskins, a convicted felon, gave the responding officers consent to search his backpack. He was immediately placed under arrest for having weapons while under disability after investigators located a pistol in his backpack.
Officers searched Haskins, handcuffed him, and placed him in the rear of a police cruiser for transport to the Wayne County Jail.
Police said that Haskins was able to retrieve a small plastic bag containing a white substance from the back of his pants. He then ripped the bag open, causing the powder to travel throughout the cruiser.
Patrol Officers Hall and Burnett, who were inside of the cruiser, started to appear confused and exhibit strange symptoms, including numbness and slurred speech, according to police.
“He said he is floating, his legs are tingling, he’s slurring,” an investigators described about one of the impacted officer’s condition.
The two officers and Haskins removed their clothing and were taken to Wooster Community Hospital by paramedics for decontamination and treatment.
Both officers have recovered, according to a statement from Wooster Police Chief Matthew Fisher.
The police gear and vehicle were sealed and secured for testing.
On Monday, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation positively identified the white powder as fentanyl.
Charges against Haskins from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office are pending.
