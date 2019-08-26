Working smoke detectors likely saved lives of others in house fire that killed 7-year-old girl, investigators say

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors in the city of Lorain are still trying to process the tragedy that happened over the weekend. A mother and three children became trapped in a fire, with one of them not making it out of the house.
A 7-year-old girl died trying to get out of the fire.
“Very sad," said neighbor Mary Jane Prestamo. “I seen the kids walking back and forth daily. They were just playing, skipping around. They seemed so happy."
Just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning, fire crews were called to put out the fire.
Investigators tell 19 News that the home was engulfed in flames with more than 50% of it burning.
Prestamo said it was intense.
“You could see the smoke coming out of the window. The firemen were out there trying to put it and more smoke came, more flames came," she said.
Greg Neal, assistant chief of the Lorain Fire Department, said working smoke detectors in the home definitely saved lives.
“One on each floor of the house, one in the hallways, one in the bedrooms and that’s, in fact, probably what saved three of the individuals’ lives inside that house, so those are critical," Neal said.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, but they have ruled out arson. They believe the fire started in the kitchen.
In the meantime, fire officials said the family is staying with relatives and Red Cross is involved.
Many are mourning the loss of that little girl.
“The family tried everything they could, absolutely, to try and save the child. When things sometimes like this happen, I wish I could say something more but, it’s just tragic," said Neal.
There are online fundraisers one to help the family.
