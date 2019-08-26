17-year-old dies after being ejected off truck bed onto Wayne County roadway

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the Wooster Post is investigating after a teen was thrown off the bed of a truck he was riding in on Saturday night.
According to the Highway Patrol, a 19-year-old woman was driving a 2000 Dodge Ram pickup truck eastbound on Shreve Road (State Route 226) with three passengers: an 18-year-old woman in the passenger seat, a 20-year-old man in the truck bed, and the 17-year-old boy.
The Highway Patrol said the driver failed to negotiate a curve near McFadden Road (County Road 3) around 11 p.m., causing the teen to be ejected from the truck bed onto the roadway.
The teen sustained fatal injures and was pronounced dead at the scene by Wayne County Coroner, Dr. Amy Jolliff, according to the Highway Patrol.
According to the Highway Patrol, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash at this point in the investigation.
Clinton Township Fire and EMS along with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reportedly assisted on scene.
