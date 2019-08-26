53-year-old man driving motorcycle at 'very high rate of speed’ without helmet dies in Lake County crash

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The weekend’s death toll on the road continues to rise with the confirmation of another fatal accident.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the Painesville Township Fire/Rescue crews were dispatched to the area of 170 Normandy Drive for a motorcycle crash around 9 p.m. on Saturday.
When they arrived, the first responders found a 53-year-old man unresponsive in a front yard, according to Lt. Larry Harpster.
Lt. Harpster said the accident investigation determined the man was driving a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Normandy Drive “at a very high rate of speed” when he failed to negotiate a right turn in the road.
The motorcycle slid on its side across the center line, into a ditch, and then struck a culvert, sending the motorcycle and the driver airborne, according to Lt. Harpster.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said life saving measures were performed at the scene, however, he succumbed to his injuries while being transported to Tripoint Medical Center.
His name is being withheld pending family notification.
Lt. Harpster said the man was not wearing a protective helmet.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it is unknown if alcohol played a factor in the crash at this point in the investigation.
