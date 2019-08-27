Akron murderer gets life, with no possibility of parole, for killing beloved friend to many

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today there was justice for a murder victim who spent her life loving others.
One man decided he had the right to take her life.
“Michael Olson, you and all of us gathered here today know that you deserve to be put to death for what you did to Katie.”
In an Akron courtroom, a friend of 30 years and fellow animal lover, who didn’t want to be on camera, spoke about Mary Kay Wohlfarth and what she meant to him.
“She protected me from judgment, from a sometimes cruel world and I wish I could have protected her more. Her simple grin could erase any feelings of depression that a day could bring.”
Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh summed it up with grim details, when describing Olson’s murder of Wohlfarth:
“In a case where a victim was raped and beaten and just suffered a horrible death.”
He hid her body in a storage unit located in the 500 block of East Tallmadge Avenue, near where the victim lived.
Mary Kay’s niece also spoke of her family’s loss and disgust for Olson.
“I’m so angry with you. I’ve never hated anyone as much as I hate you. You are the devil that truly walks beside us every day. I hope what you did with my Aunt Katie eats you inside every day. Another niece searching for solace, something that will help deal with Mary Kay’s brutal and untimely death.”
Walsh said Olson stalked the victim before taking her life, even though his father said he was high on crystal meth.
Olson was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole. No death penalty was the deal Olson struck with the prosecutor’s office.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.