Authorities ramp up security as thousands of partiers descend on Put-in-Bay for Kid Rock concert

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WOIO) - Kid Rock, and his motley fan base, are about to take over Put-in-Bay this week during Bash at the Bay.
The aging rock 'n' roller can still belt out tunes, and attract audiences--his concert this Thursday is expected to attract about 17,000 people to the island.
Apart from ferries and water transportation working overtime, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said security will be tight to control the hard-partying masses.
Security will only allow small colored bags and larger clear bags, and coolers, blankets, weapons, large signs, laser pointers and umbrellas will be prohibited.
All of the lodging, camping and dockage sites have been sold out for months.
According to WTVG, Put-in-Bay taxis and buses will be picking people up and dropping them off at the docks and concert location, which is at the island’s airport.
Miller Ferry and Jet Express will be running late into the evening to transport people back to the mainland.
The concert runs from 3 to 11 p.m. on Aug. 29.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.