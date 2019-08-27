Avon Lake passes hefty fine against drivers who choose to illegally zip past stopped school buses

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers who choose to illegally pass a stopped school bus will now face up to a $750 fine and 30 days in jail in Avon Lake.
Avon Lake City Council passed the measure Monday night, following months of news reports from across the country that showed negligent motorists narrowly missing vulnerable students at neighborhood bus stops.
Some incidents turned to tragedies, like the one last fall in Rochester, Ind., where a 24-year-old woman blew past a stopped school bus and killed three young siblings.
This past spring, Avon Lake was the first school system in the state to participate in a pilot school bus seat belt program.
