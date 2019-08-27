Elderly homeowner holds burglar at gunpoint until police arrive

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 73-year-old man captured a burglar inside his home and held him at gunpoint until officers arrived.
According to Akron police, they responded to the home in the 600 block of Crosby Street around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Akron police said the victim told them he heard his doorbell ring several times, but did not answer the door and moments later the suspect was yelling inside his home.
Police said the homeowner then pointed a gun at the 51-year-old suspect and called 911.
Thomas Gaffney, of Akron, was taken into custody when officers got to the victim’s home and he is now locked up in the Summit County Jail.
