Erie County sheriff apologizes, admits deputies didn’t notify Sandusky neighbors of registered sex offender accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth publicly apologized Tuesday after his deputies failed to notify a Sandusky neighborhood about a registered sex offender, who is accused of sexually assaulting a girl last week.
Sigsworth expressed his disappointment that residents were unaware that Darius Knight, 30, a tier III sex offender -- who was just released from prison last summer for attempted rape -- had moved into their block.
“We did not fulfill our responsibility to the community...It’s inexcusable, this could have been avoided,” Sigsworth said. And, the sheriff has pledged to conduct an internal investigation.
Knight is accused of targeting an 11-year-old girl, who was collecting money for a charity and knocked on the door of his Barker Street home.
Knight invited her in, locked the door, sexually assaulted her and let her go, according to authorities.
Sandusky Police busted into his home, arrested him and charged him with gross sexual imposition.
Knight remains behind bars.
