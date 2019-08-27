Former Cleveland police officer sentenced to 8 years in prison for having sex with an underage girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Cleveland police officer was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday morning.
Mario Lozada was convicted of giving an underage girl alcohol and paying her to have sex with him several times.
Lozada was convicted of multiple charges; including, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, compelling prostitution, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and sale to an underage person.
Lozada, 55, was arrested in November 2018 by Garfield Heights police.
He was hired by Cleveland police in January of 1992 and at the time of his arrest was assigned to the Second District.
Lozada retired shortly after his arrest.
