Is it too soon for pumpkin spice? The Taste Buds weigh in on everything pumpkin spice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not even Labor Day yet, but pumpkin spice is already invading store shelves and menus.
The famous Pumpkin Spice Latte, or “PSL,” from Starbucks will be available starting Tuesday. And the coffee chain is set to offer an additional fall-themed drink: The pumpkin cream cold brew.
The debate that the Taste Buds will tackle this week on the show is, “How much is too much?"
When is it too soon to introduce these fall flavors that have a cult-like following? Even Spam is getting onboard the pumpkin train, offering a limited edition Pumpkin Spice Spam.
Yes, you read that correctly.
Chime in during the show and your voice and opinion will be read live.
Are you someone who can’t get enough, and can’t get it soon enough? Or do you boycott places that shove fall down your throat too soon?
Also on the show this week, Chef Chris Hodgson of The Driftwood Group, will join the Taste Buds to talk about the upcoming event Chefs Unbridled, benefiting Fieldstone Farm Therapeutic Riding Center.
Wonder what he thinks about PSLs?
Catch Taste Buds, WOIO’s weekly video podcast, each Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. You can watch it through our Facebook Live broadcast, the 19 News app or our website. You an also catch the show on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.