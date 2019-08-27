Liam Neeson to star in action flick being filmed in Cleveland, casting call for area actors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Liam Neeson is returning to the action-thriller genre with “The Minuteman” from director Robert Lorenz and filming will be in Cleveland.
67-year-old Neeson will play a rancher on the Arizona border who becomes the defender of a young Mexican boy fleeing cartel assassins who have pursued him into the United States.
Neeson has been nominated for 1 Oscar and has 130 credits on the International Data Movie Base (IDMB).
Area actors can audition for speaking roles or background actors.
Lillian Pyles Casting has put out notice of the 13 speaking roles and their descriptions.
If your headshot is ready, they’re waiting for your close up.
