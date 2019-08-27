Mayfield City Schools alerts parents to possible luring

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A text message that went out to Mayfield parents warned them of a possible luring event that took place Monday, Aug. 26.
A female driver with gray and black hair approached students along Longwood Drive and asked them if they needed a ride home.
The students refused and the vehicle drove off. The vehicle was a grey SUV, the driver a white female with grey and black hair wearing a purple shirt.
Police have increased their presence at the end of school hours as a result.
The text message encourages parents to talk to their children about how to handle similar situations.
Students are being encouraged to walk in groups and stay alert.
