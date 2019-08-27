Medical examiner says pneumonia killed 2-month-old girl that died after staying at Cleveland daycare

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says 2-month-old Di’Yanni Lyric Griffin died from complications with pneumonia.
The Cleveland day care where 11-week-old Di’Yanni Griffin died had its license revoked when news broke of the child’s death in June.
The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services inspection report stated the child died while at Nana's Home Daycare on June 18.
The following statement regarding the incident was given to 19 News by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services back on June 24:
“When a child dies while in the care of a family child care provider, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services can immediately suspend a provider’s license. Because of the tragic situation that occurred in Cleveland last week, ODJFS has suspended the license of Nana’s Home Daycare. The facility cannot continue to operate and care for children. Its license will remain suspended until the public children services agency completes its investigation or the provider’s license is revoked.”
