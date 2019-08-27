Miller Time?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jaelen Strong got the word on Monday night. The veteran wide receiver, and former third-round pick of the Houston Texans who seemed to be having a solid camp, was cut loose, opening the door for another former third-round pick of the Houston Texans: Braxton Miller.
Miller, the Ohio State quarterback-turned-receiver, only lasted two seasons in Houston, but the Browns signed him towards the end of last week, and he’s made an impression on Freddie Kitchens.
“Of course you’d always like to have the most room for evaluation,” Kitchens said following Tuesday’s practice, their final before the preseason finale against the Lions on Thursday. “But again, just like other players we’ve had, they come here, we’re gonna evaluate them once they get here, and that’s all we’re going off of.”
Another player who may benefit from Strong’s release: Derrick Willies, who signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent last year and made the roster, before breaking his collarbone in mid-October.
Another receiver who’s fighting for a roster spot? Seth DeValve, the fourth-year tight end who, should he survive Saturday’s cuts, may be doing more blocking than catching, as the team uses him at fullback.
But back to Miller, who’s on a crash course in a new system, and has only one more preseason game, his second with the Browns, to convince the coaches.
“He’s picking up the offense, so that tells you a little bit about his learning ability,” Kitchens said. “Now we’ll see if we can put him in position to make some plays on Thursday night.”
