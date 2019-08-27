Northeast Ohio Weather: Humid and breezy today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is located to our west this morning. We have a stiff south wind in advance of it and a mostly cloudy sky. It is going to be a humid day as moisture is on the rise. I am not seeing a big rain threat until the cold front gets closer to us. That will not be until late day and this evening. The end result, will be a mainly dry forecast during the day. Temperatures will remain in the 70s this afternoon with limited sunshine. We have showers and thunder in the forecast this evening. Drier air builds in behind the front overnight.