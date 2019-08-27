Northeast Ohio weather: Scattered storms will move through before midnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A low currently over western Ontario will deepen and track to Hudson Bay Tuesday into Wednesday. This will force a cold front east across the area this afternoon into tonight. High pressure will build northeast across the region Wednesday night through Thursday night. Another cold front will move across the region on Friday, followed by high pressure building in from the northwest for the weekend.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! It’s been a cloudy and gray day, hasn’t it? We won’t see much, if any, sunshine until tomorrow.
If you’re venturing out this afternoon, grab the umbrella. Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will be moving through. It won’t rain constantly, but there will be occasional showers from time to time. Pockets of heavy rain are possible, which may lead to reduced visibility on the evening commute.
Rain will come to an end by midnight, giving way to gradually decreasing clouds. Humidity levels will slowly fall through the overnight hours.
Temperatures will be pretty “normal” for this time of the year. We’ll fall into the low 60s by tomorrow morning.
Wonderful Ending To The Work Week:
I don’t know about you, but I really like these weeks where we get several consecutive days of really nice weather. This will be one of them!
We’re forecasting partly to mostly sunny skies and very comfortable humidity levels through Friday.
Wednesday’s high: 78°
Thursday’s high: 76°
Friday’s high: 79°
Labor Day Weekend:
Ah, Labor Day Weekend. Summer’s last stand. If you’re hoping to get some pool time in before they shut down for the reason, you might find that it’s a little cool, especially earlier in the day.
Saturday’s high: 75°
Sunday’s high: 75°
Monday’s high: 76°
Rain chances will be minimal during this time. We have included a shot for showers and storms on Saturday night. Some showers may linger into the early morning hours of your Sunday. Other than that, this is going to be a fantastic holiday weekend.
The holiday weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds and very pleasant humidity levels.
