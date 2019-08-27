Ohio ranks as one of the lowest states for sex offenders per capita

Ohio has 18,394 registered sex offenders in the state, which equals 158 offenders for every 100,000 people.
The states with the fewest sex offenders, per capita, include:
- Maryland 125
- Indiana 150
- Connecticut 152
- Ohio 158
- Massachusetts and Pennsylvania 164
- Oklahoma 176
- New Mexico 182
- New Jersey 183
- Iowa 188
- Kentucky 196
States with the most sex offenders, per capita, are:
- Oregon 688
- Arkansas 536
- Delaware 491
- Michigan 440
- Wisconsin 435
- South Dakota 425
- Wyoming 415
- Kansas 362
- Tennessee 359
- Florida and Mississippi 356
The report from ASecrueLife also included several ways that you can check your neighborhood to see if there are sex offenders living in your area.
Some of the sites give you the ability to sign up and get notifications if an offender moves into your area.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.