Police officer checks 6-year-old’s bedroom for ‘bad guys’

“He’s so used to sharing a room with his big sister, who excitedly has her own room now too,” Williams said. “I’ve tried everything under the sun to get him to sleep in his own room. Nothing is helping. He says he has something wrong with his head and that he can’t stop the scary thoughts that are creeping into it. He believes in superheroes. He believes in ‘bad guys’ and all other things that appear real to him.”