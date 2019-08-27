Sandusky Police bust into sex offender’s home after he was accused of detaining and inappropriately touching 11-year-old girl (bodycam)

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - After several attempts to make their way inside a home peacefully, Sandusky Police say they had no choice but to break down 30-year-old Darius Knight’s door.
Detective Sergeant Kevin Youskievicz says Knight, a level three sex offender just released from prison last summer for attempted rape, is accused of targeting an 11- year-old girl. She was collecting money for a charity and knocked on the door of his Barker Street home.
“She was invited inside the house. When he got her inside the house, he locked the door behind her and began touching her inappropriately,” said Youskievicz. 19 News asked police, “What else happened inside the home?” All police will say is he eventually let her go. Youskievicz said, “Basically, unlocked the door and let her go.”
Once neighbors learned about the arrest, they started asking questions about Knight.
A neighbor who didn’t want to give his name tells 19 News, “I’ve learned he was placed here by the Erie County Board of Development Disabilities. They say they can not discriminate against someone like that. My only question? With all the people in this city that are disabled that need housing, they had to put a tier three sexual predator with a day care right there? They should’ve known there was a daycare within 1,000 feet.”
19 News checked and the address matches Wee Care Daycare. We will follow up with Erie County Board of Development Disabilities and ask why Knight was housed there.
Knight is behind bars and will be in court later this week.
