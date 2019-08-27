Stow crash remains under investigation after cyclist dies

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A collision between a bicyclist and a Ford F-350 in Stow claimed the life of a Tallmadge man.
John Shinosky, 56, of Tallmadge, died from his injuries after being transported to Akron City Hospital.
Officers from the Stow Police Department and Stow EMS responded to the call Sun., Aug. 25 at the intersection of Call Road and Young Road at 12:59 p.m.
The bicyclist was traveling southbound on Young Road when he collided with a truck traveling east on Call Road.
The driver of the truck, a 61-year-old male, was uninjured.
According to the Stow Police Department an initial investigation indicated both parties failed to stop at the intersection. The intersection is a four way stop.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.