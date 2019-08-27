Summit County man found incompetent to stand trial for the stabbing death of his girlfriend

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 36-year-old man has been found incompetent at this time to stand trial for the murder of his girlfriend.
Akron police said Jordan Dehaven stabbed Amy Rowan, 41, and hid her body in the basement of his Tompkins Avenue home last September.
Police responded to his home after Rowan’s mom called when she failed to show up for work.
According to police, Rowan’s body was found in Dehaven’s basement, wrapped in a blanket.
Officers also said the murder weapon was found inside his home.
Dehaven has now been ordered to undergo mental health treatment at Valley Behavioral Healthcare in Columbus.
The court will review his case again in six months.
